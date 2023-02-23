Watch CBS News
Film production in Strip District to cause road closures Thursday and Friday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Attention Strip District drivers - a film production will cause some rod closures that will be in place today and Friday. 

The Office of Film and Event Management said it's happening on 30th Street between Railroad and Penn. 

It also impacts Smallman Street between 29th and 31st. 

Those closures will start in the morning hours and will run until 10 p.m. or later. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:33 AM

