Watch CBS News
Local News

Fierce flames cause abandoned rowhomes to collapse

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fire causes row homes to collapse
Fire causes row homes to collapse 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A set of row homes came crashing down in Braddock as flames ripped through the building early this morning.

Prior the building collapsing, firefighters were on the scene just before 2 a.m.

They said the homes along Oliver Street were abandoned when they caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 5:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.