Fierce flames cause abandoned rowhomes to collapse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A set of row homes came crashing down in Braddock as flames ripped through the building early this morning.
Prior the building collapsing, firefighters were on the scene just before 2 a.m.
They said the homes along Oliver Street were abandoned when they caught fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
