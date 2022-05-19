Fierce flames cause abandoned rowhomes to collapse

Fire causes row homes to collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A set of row homes came crashing down in Braddock as flames ripped through the building early this morning.

Prior the building collapsing, firefighters were on the scene just before 2 a.m.

They said the homes along Oliver Street were abandoned when they caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.