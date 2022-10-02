Fetterman rallies in Pittsburgh one day after Oz stumps with Toomey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the rain poured down from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the Fetterman campaign played "Rock You Like A Hurricane."

John Fetterman was back in our area today for a campaign rally in the Strip District.

And despite the rain, hundreds of people were in the crowd under umbrellas and ponchos.

Franco Harris and Mayor Ed Gainey were among the speakers, and then Fetterman defended his record on crime.

"Dr. Oz attacks me on crime. What has Dr. Oz ever done about crime? In a gated mansion in New Jersey? Nothing," Fetterman stated.

"I took on gun violence, working with the police, funding the police, working with the community, and we went without murders, we stopped the killing for five-and-a-half years," Fetterman exclaimed.

As for his health, Fetterman said every day he gets better and better.

Dr. Oz was in Downtown Pittsburgh yesterday. He appeared at a rally with Sen. Pat Toomey.

The race between Fetterman and Oz appears to be tightening. A new Franklin & Marshall poll shows Fetterman's nine-point lead in August has dropped to three points, leading Oz 45% to 42%.

Analysts said more Republicans who backed other candidates in the primary are now lining up behind Oz.