Fetterman and Oz target suburban voters in weekend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania

Fetterman and Oz hit the campaign trail in eastern Pa.

BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College.

"My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000.

That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia.

The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do.

They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights.

At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his past remarks on abortion - warming that Oz would be a rubber stamp for a nationwide abortion ban.

Fetterman recommitted himself to protecting a woman's right to choose.

"Codify Roe, right now we have the numbers to do it, but we're not," he said. "Send me to D.C. to make sure and you know I will be there to be that vote."

He also said to the crowd that women are the reason Democrats win and it's not smart to make them mad.

Meanwhile, Oz held a rally in Bucks County on Saturday, also putting the focus on suburban voters.

Oz once blasted Fetterman for refusing to schedule a debate.

Last week, Fetterman agreed to a debate but not a specific location or date.