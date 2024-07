Some festivities in store for Jeff Goldblum Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Saturday is Jeff Goldblum Day.

In 2004, the Pittsburgh City Council proclaimed the day in honor of the actor, originally from West Homestead.

In honor of the actor, flash tattoos begin at 11 a.m. At the Serpent Moon Tattoo on Liberty Avenue.

On the North Side, the print lounge will offer free Jeff Goldblum-themed screen printing.