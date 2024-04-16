Ferri's IGA Supermarket in Murrysville closing after 70 years in business

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ferri's IGA Supermarket has announced it's closing at the end of May after 70 years in business in Murrysville.

In a letter shared on the store's Facebook page, the Ferri family said that things have unfortunately reached a point where they 'can no longer sustain operations.'

The family cited numerous issues behind the struggles they were facing including an industry with tight profit margins and fierce competition, also adding their commitment to 'quality products and personalized service' making it hard to thrive.

The family also mentioned the impact of the unexpected departure of Mainline Pharmacy as a tenant late last year, saying that being unable to find a replacement for them has led to a loss in sales of over 20%.

Mainline announced it was closing nine of its stores earlier this year and said that it had been filling tens of thousands of prescriptions at a loss of over $350,000.

Starting today, the supermarket will be offering a 10% sale off of all items, except for tobacco and milk products.

The store will be open through the end of May and the family says that they are thankful for the memories over the years and will continue to be contributors towards the community in various ways despite the closing of the store.