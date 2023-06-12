Fern Hollow Bridge to close for one month for finishing touches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Fern Hollow Bridge will be closing for a month so that crews can put finishing touches on the bridge.
The bridge reopened in December and has been open to two lanes of traffic.
Mayor Gainey says that the upcoming work will last through July 7.
The planned work includes milling, paving, pavement markings, and artistic enhancements to the bridge sidewalk and barrier.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.