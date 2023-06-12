Watch CBS News
Fern Hollow Bridge to close for one month for finishing touches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Fern Hollow Bridge will be closing for a month so that crews can put finishing touches on the bridge. 

The bridge reopened in December and has been open to two lanes of traffic.

Mayor Gainey says that the upcoming work will last through July 7.

The planned work includes milling, paving, pavement markings, and artistic enhancements to the bridge sidewalk and barrier. 

