$1,000 worth of fencing stolen from 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fencing stolen from 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset County
Fencing stolen from 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police say someone stole $1,000 worth of fencing meant for the 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset County.

Troopers told WTAJ that the fencing was delivered to the Remember Me Rose Garden in Stoystown, but someone stole the wooden, split-rail fencing sometime between Friday and Saturday evening.

The Remember Me Rose Garden was created on land donated by the families of the heroes of Flight 93.

Anyone with information can call state police at 814-445-4104.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:36 PM

