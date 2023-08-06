FEMA, FCC schedule emergency alert test for all cell phones in October

FEMA, FCC schedule emergency alert test for all cell phones in October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This fall, every consumer cell phone will be a part of a nationwide emergency alert test.

FEMA and the FCC have scheduled the drill for Oct. 4, 2023, at 2:20 pm Eastern time.

You can expect your cellphone to receive an alert that reads:

"This is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system. No action is needed."

The reason for the test is to make sure all systems are prepared in case a national emergency needs to be sent out to the public. It will be the second time that all cellular devices are tested.