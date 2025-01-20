FedEx employees spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day assembling meals for those in need

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- From rice and soy to dehydrated vegetables and vitamins, more than 100 FedEx employees on Monday were assembling meals for others in need at the corporate headquarters in Moon Township.

Rise Against Hunger will then take these meals and give them to people around the world.

They're all doing this in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the minister, civil rights leader, and activist who put others first.

"I love being able to volunteer and the fact that FedEx gives us the opportunity to volunteer our time even on a cold day. It makes me feel good to know that we're making a difference," Powell said.

They're making 40,000 meals worth of difference, in Pittsburgh alone.

"(It) takes everybody to make it happen," said Rachee.

Eight other FedEx facilities across the country are doing the same thing, too, and collectively assembling more than 200,000 meals on this day of service.

Joey Kelly is the Western Pennsylvania Manager of the non-profit Rise Against Hunger.

"I get to see organizations, communities come together every single day to end hunger, and I think that's something amazing because everyone can agree that ending hunger is the right thing to do," Kelly added.

Kelly said all the meals go to communities facing food insecurity.

"Dr. Martin Luther King was all about serving people. To be able to do that with his legacy is just an amazing time to do this," said Kelly.

It's giving back as a company that cares, to communities near and far that are in need.

The next volunteer event FedEx is looking at will be in the springtime, and it could range from picking up trash at a park to planting trees.