Federal funding set to help reconnect neighborhoods on Pittsburgh's North Side

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local lawmakers announced more than $1 million in federal funding will go to reuniting two of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods split by a highway.

When Ohio River Boulevard was constructed in the 1960s, it cut through and divided the city's Manchester and Chateau neighborhoods on the North Side.

This funding will go toward a study on how to reconnect the communities while keeping drivers on the roadways safe.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 5:09 PM

