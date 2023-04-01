Federal funding set to help reconnect neighborhoods on Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local lawmakers announced more than $1 million in federal funding will go to reuniting two of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods split by a highway.
When Ohio River Boulevard was constructed in the 1960s, it cut through and divided the city's Manchester and Chateau neighborhoods on the North Side.
This funding will go toward a study on how to reconnect the communities while keeping drivers on the roadways safe.
