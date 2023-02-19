Federal appeals court to hear arguments over right to access congressman's phone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal appeals court is set to hear a dispute over the Justice Department's right to access a Republican representative's phone in the Jan. 6 special counsel probe.

Pa. congressman, Scott Perry, is said to have played a central role in supporting Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Federal investigators seized Perry's phone last August and then sought a second search warrant to access it.

Perry challenged that move, citing constitutional protections that senators and representatives largely can not be questioned.

Now, judges will consider whether this is true.

Oral arguments are set to take place Thursday.