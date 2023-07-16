Federal appeals court blocks construction of pipeline from W. Va. to Virginia

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A federal appeals court has blocked the construction of a controversial pipeline that stretches from West Virginia to Virginia.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia secured the construction of the 300-mile pipeline in exchange for his vote to approve raising the debt ceiling last month.

Manchin has said that the court's order is unlawful.

The developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline said in a statement that the company is evaluating all of its legal options, which could include appealing to the Supreme Court.