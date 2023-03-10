FDA updates mammogram regulations to help detect breast cancer sooner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration updated regulations on mammograms.

The new rules could have a lifesaving impact, possibly helping more women detect breast cancer sooner.

Dr. Matt Miller, a breast imaging radiologist at Allegheny Health Network, told KDKA, "There will be more informed decision-making on behalf of the part of the patients and the patient's medical providers."

The update requires mammogram providers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue and recommend further testing, according to the FDA. Dr. Miller said Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania have already been ahead of the game.

"However, there were only 38 states that were adopting breast density reporting," Miller said.

During mammogram imaging, Miller explained, cancer tends to blend into dense tissue making it tricky to catch. With providers now being federally required to alert women of their high breast density, it opens the door for these women to seek more thorough screenings.

"If you are at high risk and you have dense breasts, get an MRI in addition to your mammogram. If you just have dense breasts and you're average risk, get an ultrasound," Miller said.

Liza Miller, Miller's wife, beat breast cancer after being diagnosed with a rare mutation at 29 years old.

She told KDKA that this move by the FDA to better inform women about their bodies is a step in the right direction.

"You're not always going to be in a situation where you have a medical provider that knows you well enough to be that support for you. So the more information the better," Liza Miller said.

The average age to start talking to your doctor about getting a mammogram is still the same, 40 years old. But Dr. Miller encourages women to seek breast cancer seek screening immediately if they notice anything unusual.

These changes by the FDA will be implemented within the next 18 months.