FDA recalls two salad dressings for undeclared ingredients

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - If a salad is on your menu today for lunch or dinner, be aware of what dressing you're using. 

Two salad dressings are currently being recalled. 

Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing and Tuscan Gardens Restaurant Style Italian Dessing are being pulled from store shelves due to undeclared soy and wheat. 

If you think you bought one of these products, the FDA says to either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund. 

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA's website at this link. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 12:03 PM

