FDA recalls nearly 1,300 cases of James Farms frozen raspberries over Hepatitis A concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The FDA is recalling more than 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries because of potential Hepatitis A contamination.
They are exclusively sold at Restaurant Depot.
No illnesses have been reported yet, but the agency urges anyone who feels sick after eating these raspberries to contact a health professional, as vaccination or other treatments may be needed.
