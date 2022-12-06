Watch CBS News
Local News

FDA recalls nearly 1,300 cases of James Farms frozen raspberries over Hepatitis A concerns

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The FDA is recalling more than 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries because of potential Hepatitis A contamination.

They are exclusively sold at Restaurant Depot.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but the agency urges anyone who feels sick after eating these raspberries to contact a health professional, as vaccination or other treatments may be needed.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.