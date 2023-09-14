Watch CBS News
Local News

FDA: Phenylephrine, ingredient found in decongestants, determined to be ineffective

By Lindsay Ward

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Local doctor discusses OTC decongestants being declared ineffective
Local doctor discusses OTC decongestants being declared ineffective 01:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a medicine that you may take daily but it turns out that it doesn't really work. 

We're talking about an ingredient in popular medicines like Sudafed PE and Benadryl Allergy Plus. 

We reached out to a local doctor about what to do if you have these over-the-counter medicines with a decongestant. 

She said there's no need to throw them away as they aren't harmful to your health. 

It's just the ingredient, phenylephrine which is often in medicines to help with a common cold, that has been found to not work. 

The change, according to the FDA, to not use medicines with a decongestant was a surprise to the doctor we spoke with. 

"I think the main issue going forward is going to be is it is more cost-effective to the overall medication industry to eliminate it, since it's not adding value," said. Dr. Shelly McQuone. 

She said at some point the medicine with this decongestant over time will no longer be found on store shelves. 

"I am much more likely to recommend a nasal spray, nasal steroid, a nasal antihistamine, a topical, and oral medication that are over-the-counter and prescription varieties instead of a decongestant," Dr. McQuone said. 

As always, if you have any questions about what to take instead, there are alternatives and you should speak with your doctor. 

Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward

Lindsay Ward is a journalist who joined KDKA in April 2019. Lindsay is from Indiana County and is a proud IUP graduate where she studied Communications Media and Political Science.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 6:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.