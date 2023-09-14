FDA: Phenylephrine, ingredient found in decongestants, determined to be ineffective

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a medicine that you may take daily but it turns out that it doesn't really work.

We're talking about an ingredient in popular medicines like Sudafed PE and Benadryl Allergy Plus.

We reached out to a local doctor about what to do if you have these over-the-counter medicines with a decongestant.

She said there's no need to throw them away as they aren't harmful to your health.

It's just the ingredient, phenylephrine which is often in medicines to help with a common cold, that has been found to not work.

The change, according to the FDA, to not use medicines with a decongestant was a surprise to the doctor we spoke with.

"I think the main issue going forward is going to be is it is more cost-effective to the overall medication industry to eliminate it, since it's not adding value," said. Dr. Shelly McQuone.

She said at some point the medicine with this decongestant over time will no longer be found on store shelves.

"I am much more likely to recommend a nasal spray, nasal steroid, a nasal antihistamine, a topical, and oral medication that are over-the-counter and prescription varieties instead of a decongestant," Dr. McQuone said.

As always, if you have any questions about what to take instead, there are alternatives and you should speak with your doctor.