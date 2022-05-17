FDA expected to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster dose for kids 5-11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A rise in new COVID-19 cases among children was reported overnight by health leaders, but there may be extra protection coming for those children in the form of booster doses of vaccines.

Children ages 5 to 11 could soon be able to get a Pfizer booster shot at participating pharmacies, including Giant Eagle.

Health leaders say the FDA is expected to authorize the booster shots as early as Tuesday.

Research suggests the protection from two Pfizer shots wanes within weeks for this specific age group.

After conducting a clinical trial of 140 children, Pfizer announced the extra shot significantly increased antibodies against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the Omicron variant.

Even if the booster shot becomes available, health experts are not expecting a rush of individuals looking to get it.

Records show that the 5-11 age group has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate compared to all other age groups.

In the meantime, Pfizer and Moderna are each also focusing on a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals younger than 5 years old.

Both companies plan to submit their clinical data in the coming months.