Watch CBS News
Local News

FDA and Family Dollar recall hundreds of products due to shipping issues

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Family Dollar and the FDA are recalling hundreds of products being sold at its locations that are not safe to use. 

The products were kept outside of safe temperature requirements when they were shipped to stores across the country. 

Items such as medicines, toothpaste, deodorants, lotions, and many more are included in the recall. 

You can find a full list of brands and products on the Food and Drug Administration at this link

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.