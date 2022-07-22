FDA and Family Dollar recall hundreds of products due to shipping issues
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Family Dollar and the FDA are recalling hundreds of products being sold at its locations that are not safe to use.
The products were kept outside of safe temperature requirements when they were shipped to stores across the country.
Items such as medicines, toothpaste, deodorants, lotions, and many more are included in the recall.
You can find a full list of brands and products on the Food and Drug Administration at this link.
