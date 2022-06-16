Watch CBS News
FBI searching for suspected bank robber

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI and Reserve Township Police are asking for help finding details about a suspected bank robber.

The FBI has released photos of a man they believe robbed the Standard Bank along Mt. Troy Road last month.

fbi-bank-robber.jpg
The FBI is searching for a man suspected of robbing multiple banks. FBI Pittsburgh

Photos were also included from a suspected robbery from 2017 in Shaler Township.

Investigators say there are enough similarities between the two that they say they were committed by the same suspect.

Anyone with information about who the man is should call the FBI's Pittsburgh Office. 

First published on June 16, 2022 / 5:36 AM

