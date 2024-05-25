FBI Pittsburgh joins in calling for public's help in locating stolen Andy Warhol prints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh FBI Field Office is asking residents here and across the U.S. to be on the lookout for some stolen art.

According to the FBI, multiple Andy Warhol Campbell's Soup prints were stolen from the Springfield Art Museum in Missouri.

The prints are believed to have been stolen from the museum in the early morning hours of April 7, 2016.

Have you seen these missing Andy Warhol soup can prints? These silk screens are in the #FBI National Stolen Art File. Report information on these prints and any other missing artwork at https://t.co/AoP0WgKFiX or 1-800-CALL-FBI. #FindArtFriday pic.twitter.com/GLHyffbaUM — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) May 24, 2024

Seven of the 10 Warhol prints were taken and they have been owned by the Springfield Art Museum since 1985. They are set number 31 of Warhol's Campbell's Soup collection and are valued at approximately $500,000.

Each of the prints is measured 37 inches high and 24.5 inches wide and is in white frames.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to contact the FBI office in Springfield at 417-882-3303 or you can submit anonymous, online tips at this link.