FBI Pittsburgh Field Office warns parents of online dangers for children

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The FBI field office in Pittsburgh recently met with parents in the area to discuss an urgent matter - online dangers.

Most kids are constantly on their phones or social media and they want parents to be aware of the dangers.

As phone usage increased, the FBI warned parents and educators about the dangers of child exploitation and gave them tips on how to protect their kids.

Special agents and analysts who track these violent crimes against children spoke to parents and educators at Peters Township High School last night.

The presentation included a review of the latest technology offenders use to target and manipulate children, how they use the technology, and tips on how to keep their kids' digital footprint safe.

FBI Special Agent Mike Nordwall said that children go online for various reasons and that knowing the risks is crucial.

"Identifying the risks associated with it, the online predators, the cyberbullies, the identity thieves, there's so much out there that can really exploit our children and really damage them for years to come," he said.

The FBI provided tips to help protect kids, saying parents and educators should have conversations with children about online safety, closely monitor their activity, and encourage children to ask for help if they feel victimized.

They also recommended parents register their students for the FBI Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge.

It's a free program that can be accessed at home or in the classroom. Children can learn everything from web terms to password security, and protecting personal information.