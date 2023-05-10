FBI, Brentwood Police investigating after spoofing app sends threatening text to Elroy Elementary student
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI and local police are investigating a threatening message sent to a student at Elroy Elementary School in Brentwood.
The school district says the text message was sent through a spoofing app.
The app assigns a random phone number to a text message.
Brentwood Police say they've ensured the school is safe and say the situation has been resolved.
