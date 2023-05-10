Watch CBS News
FBI, Brentwood Police investigating after spoofing app sends threatening text to Elroy Elementary student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI and local police are investigating a threatening message sent to a student at Elroy Elementary School in Brentwood.

The school district says the text message was sent through a spoofing app.

The app assigns a random phone number to a text message.

Brentwood Police say they've ensured the school is safe and say the situation has been resolved.

