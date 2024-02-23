Watch CBS News
Fayette County grocery store catches fire one week after being broken into

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The site of an early-morning fire in Dunbar Township, Fayette County, is now being considered a crime scene. 

Firefighters could be seen this morning taping off the area around Grindle's Market on Leisenring Vanderbilt Road early this morning. 

A lot of smoke could be seen and the front door was charred. 

While first responders didn't go into detail about the type of crime, last week Grindle's Market posted on Facebook that the store had been broken into and police were alerted to that fact. 

We've reached out for more regarding the overnight fire and are awaiting a response. 

First published on February 23, 2024 / 8:03 AM EST

