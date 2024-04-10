Watch CBS News
Fayette County foster care worker charged with child pornography

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A local foster care and adoption worker has been charged with child pornography.

Cory Johnson works at Twin Pines Family Services in Hopwood. He's accused of filming naked children as young as four at his home in Fayette County.

Fayette County district attorney Mike Aubele says there could be more victims.

"We are thankful for the person [who] was willing to provide us with the information that led to Johnson's arrest. It's always worrisome when a crime of this nature is committed by a person that works with children; we are dedicated to bringing those to justice that would do harm our most vulnerable," Aubele said in a statement to KDKA-TV.

KDKA-TV reached out to Twin Pines but did not hear back.

