Pittsburgh-area man finds armed intruder inside his house

LURERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is pleading for a teenager to come forward after allegedly being involved in a home invasion in Fayette County.

On Sunday afternoon in the quiet community of East Millsboro, a homeowner and his daughter returned home from an outing to find the front door open. The father told his daughter to stay outside while he investigated. That is when he encountered an intruder.

Friend and neighbor Melissa Williams shared a Facebook post with KDKA-TV. In the video, she detailed the harrowing experience.

"Dad goes to reach and grab him and the intruder turns around to face and, and that's when dad realizes he is holding the homeowner's gun," Williams said in the video.

What happened next, according to Williams, is nothing less than a miracle. She said the intruder pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off.

"Dad grabs the gun out of his hand, and the intruder takes off running into the woods across the street," Williams said in the video.

Williams said the intruder got away with more than $1,000 and an heirloom watch. She has a message for the intruder.

"You picked the right people because they're Christians, and they will forgive you for this," she said. "We will all make sure you get the help you need. Somebody wants you. Get on your feet, turn yourself in. If you don't and we find you, they're going to prosecute you."

Williams is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a conviction. Police are investigating.