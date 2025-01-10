Elected Fayette County constable charged after police find meth in truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An elected Fayette County constable is facing charges after police said they found meth and drug paraphernalia in his truck.

Michael Scott Mucy, 58, is facing several charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The Fayette County District Attorney's Office says Mucy is an elected state constable from Redstone Township.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, Mucy was busted after officers on patrol the night of Oct. 31 noticed a black Ram pickup truck parked in Mill Street Park in Uniontown, where no one was allowed to be after dark.

Police said they made contact with Mucy, who was sitting in the front passenger seat with another man officers recognized. When police went to run Mucy's license plate, they said he asked if his information would be broadcast over the radio because he was a constable.

Mucy told officers that he had known the man in his front seat for a long time, and when police asked how, Mucy replied, "I probably arrested him," according to the criminal complaint.

While searching Mucy's truck, police said they found a smoking bong with white residue on the floor as well as a lid containing suspected meth. Once police started searching behind the driver's seat, they said Mucy told them to stop.

After getting a search warrant for Mucy's car, police said they found drug paraphernalia, including a blue bag behind the driver's seat that contained a digital scale with narcotic residue on it. A lockbox with about 4.5 ounces of meth was also found in the bag, police said.