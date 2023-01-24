Tractor trailer overturns, spilling load and creating mess in Connellsville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First responders and emergency crews are dealing with some major damage in Fayette County after a tractor trailer overturned, spilling its load near a residential area on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at Springfield Pike and McCoy Hollow Road in Connellsville.

The tractor trailer rolled on its side following the crash. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The tractor trailer overturned on its side with a rip in its roof. It was carrying metal pipes used to make fences.

Crews have shut down Route 711 between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road, PennDOT said. It's unclear how long the road will be closed.

The tractor trailer spilled its load. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The tractor trailer spilled its load. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The tractor trailer hit two homes and took out a porch. No injuries were reported.

