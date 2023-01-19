Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.

Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.

This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up.

"It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter.

Paperwork says Diane Bullock was living with Devon Aultz in his care after Devon and Marjorie found her experiencing homelessness in Connellsville.

Last July, police said Devon called 911 and reported Diane Bullock was hurt after falling on the steps and needed an ambulance.

According to a criminal complaint, Bullock was taken to the hospital where doctors determined her injuries, including a fractured nose, rib, and right hand, in addition to bruises and a subdural hematoma requiring part of her skull to be removed, were not consistent with a fall on the steps.

"I seen my mom's injuries, I completely lost it because you know, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to look and see this is not from a fall," Julie Bullock said.

Devon was arrested and charged with multiple charges including aggravated assault and strangulation.

"There's a lot of bad people but I never once thought that family would do this," Julie Bullock said.

Later in the investigation, according to paperwork, police said Marjorie told another person in the home after an assault on Bullock to cover her bruises with makeup before paramedics arrived.

Police said while interviewing Bullock, she told Marjorie multiple times about several incidents where Devon assaulted her, but Marjorie did not report it, seek help or check Bullock for injuries.

Marjorie is now facing several charges including neglect of care and hindering apprehension.

Bullock's daughter told KDKA that knowing charges have been filed against them both is one step closer to justice for her mother but said it will take more time to recover from what happened.

"Physically, she's doing better. But mentally she's still not…she's not there. It's like he broke her spirit. You know you can only take so much abuse," Julie Bullock said.

Marjorie Aultz has a preliminary hearing set for Feb 1.

Devon Aultz hired an attorney. His case has been waived for court.

Both bonded out of jail.