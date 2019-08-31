Man Arrested After Tarentum Woman Stabbed To Death

TARENTUM Pa. (KDKA) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing death of a 55-year-old woman.

According to the police report, the stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 Block of East Ninth Avenue in Tarentum.

That's where 55-year-old Susan Jeffries was stabbed in the torso.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Juan Hayden, 54, is being charged with her death.

Detectives questioned Hayden, who eventually confessed that he confronted Jeffries about having another man in her apartment. Then, the criminal complaint says Jeffries became upset with Hayden and "came at him."

Hayden told police he was holding a dinner plate in one hand and a knife in the other, and stabbed Jeffries in the chest.

He then put the knife behind the couch, where police recovered it.

Hayden is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment and he is facing one count of homicide and another of tampering with evidence.