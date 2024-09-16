Man shot, killed after fight in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after police said he was shot in the back after a fight in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said they were called to a home on Sharon Street at the intersection of Mount Oliver Street for a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When first responders got there, they said they found a man on the main floor of the home with a gunshot wound to his back. They rendered aid until medics arrived to take him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said the early investigation indicates that there was a fight between people who knew each other. Two people were detained in connection with the shooting and were taken to police headquarters for questioning, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.