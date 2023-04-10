Watch CBS News
Coroner called to crash involving motorcycle in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner was called to a crash involving a motorcycle in Westmoreland County. 

Dispatchers confirmed a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a fatal crash on Route 380 in Washington Township on Monday afternoon. The call came in around 2:15 p.m., dispatchers said. 

Details are limited, and there was no word on what led up to the crash. 

The identity of the victim hasn't been released. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 4:35 PM

