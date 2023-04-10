Coroner called to crash involving motorcycle in Westmoreland County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner was called to a crash involving a motorcycle in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers confirmed a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in a fatal crash on Route 380 in Washington Township on Monday afternoon. The call came in around 2:15 p.m., dispatchers said.
Details are limited, and there was no word on what led up to the crash.
The identity of the victim hasn't been released.
