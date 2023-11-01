1 killed, multiple injured in crash involving at least 8 vehicles on western Pennsylvania interstate

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash involving eight to 10 vehicles on I-80 in Mercer County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash was reported on I-80 in East Lackawannock Township around 5:45 a.m. Tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, and police said there were also multiple "non-reportable avoidance collisions."

One person was killed and state police estimated six other people suffered minor injuries.

The coroner said 34-year-old Anthony Mallory of Rochester, New York, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 a.m. The coroner attributed his death to blunt force injuries to his head and chest from the crash.

Crews said the snow and inclement weather was a factor in the crash, CBS affiliate WKBN reported. As of 11 a.m., Mercer had recorded 3 inches of snowfall.

Shortly before 3 p.m., state police said I-80 is still closed and there is no estimate for when it will reopen.

State police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Western Pennsylvania saw its first snow of the season overnight and into Wednesday morning, with areas in the north like Mercer and Venango counties getting several inches. The northern areas could see a few more snow showers in the afternoon, but temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 40s.