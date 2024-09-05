Watch CBS News
Man dies after tractor overturns into Westmoreland County creek

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after a tractor overturned into a creek in Westmoreland County on Thursday evening.

The Westmoreland County coroner says 79-year-old Clifford Schweinsburg Jr. of New Stanton was using the farm tractor to mow a field along Township Line Run Creek when it went over the bank of the creek and overturned around 5:30 p.m.  

Photos from the scene show the New Holland tractor flipped upside down in Sewickley Creek off Armbrust Brinkerton Road in Hempfield Township.

tractor.jpg
(Photo: KDKA)

The coroner said it's not known why the tractor crashed. Schweinsburg's cause and manner of death are pending final autopsy results, toxicology results and further investigation. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating but have not released any details. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

