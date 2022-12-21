Watch CBS News
1 dead after head-on crash in North Strabane Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) - A driver is dead after a head-on crash in North Strabane Township on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Thomas Road near the intersection of Springdale Road around 8:45 a.m., the Washington County coroner's office said.

One of the drivers was taken to Canonsburg Hospital and later died. The coroner's office isn't releasing the victim's identity until the family has been notified. 

The coroner's office said the victim wasn't wearing a seatbelt. 

North Strabane Township police are investigating. 

The victim's cause of death is pending an autopsy and the manner of death is pending an investigation. 

