Fat Butcher opens its doors in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, a new business opens in Lawrenceville.

You can find Fat Butcher on Butler Street. It's stocked with locally raised cows, hogs, lamb, and chickens.

According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, the man behind the knife is Steve Dawson.

He said he wants to focus on the ways butchers used to process animals by using the entire animal.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 4:13 PM

