Fat Butcher opens its doors in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, a new business opens in Lawrenceville.

You can find Fat Butcher on Butler Street. It's stocked with locally raised cows, hogs, lamb, and chickens.

According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, the man behind the knife is Steve Dawson.

He said he wants to focus on the ways butchers used to process animals by using the entire animal.