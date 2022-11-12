Fat Butcher opens its doors in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, a new business opens in Lawrenceville.
You can find Fat Butcher on Butler Street. It's stocked with locally raised cows, hogs, lamb, and chickens.
According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, the man behind the knife is Steve Dawson.
He said he wants to focus on the ways butchers used to process animals by using the entire animal.
