Fat Bear Week: National Park Service celebrates and educates

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're joining the National Park Service in celebrating "Fat Bear Week!" 

You can take a live look at some bears chowing down on salmon at Katmai National Park in Alaska by clicking this link!

They are also having a competition where you can vote for your favorite "Fat Bear" also you can learn something too. 

Vote in the competition and learn all about the bears at this link

First published on October 7, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

