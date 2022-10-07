Fat Bear Week: National Park Service celebrates and educates
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're joining the National Park Service in celebrating "Fat Bear Week!"
You can take a live look at some bears chowing down on salmon at Katmai National Park in Alaska by clicking this link!
They are also having a competition where you can vote for your favorite "Fat Bear" also you can learn something too.
Vote in the competition and learn all about the bears at this link!
