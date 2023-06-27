Local catering company ordered to shut down due to unsanitary working conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local catering company has been ordered to shut down after being hit with a consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.

Fast Eddie Catering LLC, which was located on North Craig Street in Oakland, has been shut down after the inspector cited the establishment for several violations.

Among the violations was the discovery that the company was open and operating without a valid health permit from the health department, foods were being prepared from an unknown source, food items were kept at improper temperatures, and the inspector noted the lack of a hand-washing station while preparing food.