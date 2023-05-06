Fan taken to hospital after falling into bullpen at Phillies-Red Sox game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fan is injured after falling into the Red Sox's bullpen at the Citizen's Bank Park Friday during the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox game.

A spokesperson for the Phillies said the fan reached over a railing trying to get a ball thrown his way.

"During tonight's game, a fan reached over a railing above the visiting bullpen in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way. While reaching over the railing, the fan fell into the bullpen sustaining injuries," the spokesperson said. "The fan was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark."

The Phillies recently fell short to the Los Angles Dodgers Wednesday 10-6.