Fan N'ATion: How to make Smokeland BBQ dip

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A few ingredients and a food processor are all you need to make this tasty recipe for the next big game.

Here's how to make the fan-favorite Smokeland BBQ dip.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces of cream cheese
  • ½ cup Smokeland Pittsburgh Gold BBQ sauce
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of horseradish (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons of scallions
  • 2 tablespoons of bacon bits

Method

In a food processor, blend the cream cheese and cheddar cheese until smooth. Add BBQ sauce, scallions, bacon bits, and horseradish to taste. Blend again until combined. Place in serving dish and garnish the top with remaining bacon bits and scallions. Serve with freshly fried tortilla chips.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 10:01 PM

