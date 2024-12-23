Family of Pittsburgh-area man with cancer gets free solar system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Pittsburgh-area man battling cancer got a free solar system that he hopes will help his family with their energy bills.

Working on a Sunday in below-freezing temperatures, crews with Ambia Solar volunteered their time installing one of their solar systems for Larry and Lori Smith.

Larry was recently diagnosed with cancer. After receiving the news, he says he filled out a form online, in hopes of finding a way to reduce their energy bills to ease the financial burden on his wife.

"This should be able to significantly reduce any of their electrical consumption and help them out as Larry's kind of battling cancer and trying to make sure that his wife is well set up," said Conner Ruggio with Ambia Solar.

When Ambia Solar found out, they decided to step up in a big way, installing the $40,000 system for free.

"We wanted to pass the holiday cheer to someone and we decided as a company that we were going to give away a system for free this year," Ruggio said.

"My wife and I are very grateful that somebody would pick us to do this for," Larry Smith said.

Ambia Solar says they hope their donation will honor Larry's love and selflessness and allow his family to take a breath this holiday season.

"When people like that come into your life, it's emotional and it's moving," Larry said.

"I just want you to understand how grateful we are," he added.