Family of Myron Cope, Point Park University working together to recognize best in high school sports broadcasting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The family of Myron Cope is working with Point Park University for a new scholarship awards program to celebrate the success of our next generation of sports broadcasters.

School districts in western Pennsylvania can enter to win overall awards like best broadcasts of live sports. Up to three schools can be honored in each category.

There are also individual awards specifically for students. Winners can receive up to $1,000.

Some even have namesakes, like the Bob Pompeani Award for High School Sports Broadcaster of the Year.

Applications are being accepted now through April 15, 2024. Winners will be announced in early June.

Cope's daughter, Elizabeth, says she believes her father would have been honored if the awards were named after him.

When asked what his best advice would be for young people, he would have said, "Be yourself and don't be afraid to take risks. Don't let someone tell you that you don't have the right voice or the right look."