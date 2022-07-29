Family House cuts the ribbon on new 'Under One Roof' location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Thursday, Family House unveiled its new home "Under One Roof" on Liberty Avenue.

Family House works to provide affordable homes away from home for patients and families traveling to the city for medical care.

They offer room rates at a fraction of what the usual cost would be for a nearby hotel.

The move to a single location helps them meet the changing needs of their hospital partners and will now offer private rooms with kitchens.

"We have 121 guest rooms, including apartments, communal lounges on each floor, an upscale kitchen for community events and community cooking, a community room to be used for many events, and warm spots to reflect at the end of the day," said Glenn Feinberg, chair of the Family House Project Committee. "We're very pleased with the way things turned out."

The new location will welcome guests beginning next month.