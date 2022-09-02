Family of teen fatally shot at Haunted Hills Hayride files wrongful death lawsuit

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Almost a year after a teenager was killed and another injured during a shooting at a haunted hayride in Allegheny Township, a family is suing the attraction.

Steven Eason's mom and grandmother say they're still heartbroken his killer hasn't been found or arrested almost a year later. They're suing the Haunted Hills Hayride in hopes that Eason's death is a reminder to all businesses that security is safety and no family should have to go through this.

In a press conference Friday, Eason's mom and grandmother were still visibly affected by his death. On Sept. 11 of last year, police say Eason tried to stop a fight before somebody pulled out a gun and shot him twice and his friend once.

"My son made the ultimate sacrifice that anyone could make, trying to save someone else. So proud, I am very proud. But as any parent, sometimes I wish he didn't," said Shantel Pizaro, Eason's mom.

When it happened, there was no security around and no cameras on the property. Two weeks after, the North Versailles property reopened and did implement new safety measures, but the family says that was too little too late.

The family says they still haven't gotten any answers from Haunted Hills Hayride as they're about to open up for another season.

The family is suing the fall attraction for negligence and wrongful death.

"The family's goal is to find out what happened, but more importantly to prevent another family from going through what they've had to go through for the past year," said lawyer Rob Pierce.

On top of all this, Eason's killer is still out there.

The investigation is ongoing and the family says they're constantly talking to police.

KDKA reached out to Haunted Hills Hayride for a response and we are waiting to hear back.