Family Dollar recalls Advil kept "outside of labeled temperature requirements"

Family Dollar is recalling certain Advil products after some of its locations failed to store the drugs at proper temperatures, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The affected products were shipped to the discount chain's outlets from around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

Family Dollar kept the Advil bottles "outside of labeled temperature requirements," the FDA said in a notice Thursday. Ibuprofen, commonly known by the brand name Advil, must be stored between 68 degrees and 77 degrees, the drugmaker's website said.

The recall notice did not specify how many stores would pull the products off their shelves, nor did it say where those outposts were located. It also did not disclose the number of products being recalled.

Owned by Dollar Tree, Family Dollar has not reported any consumer complaints or illnesses in connection with the recalled products. The company was not immediately available for comment.

The company issued the recall for the following Advil formulations:

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT

0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT

0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can call Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time. The FDA said consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of these products.

Adverse reactions or quality issues experienced with the use of these products should be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, or by regular mail or fax using this downloadable form or by calling 1-800-332-1088 to request a form.