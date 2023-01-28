Fallen Officers Food Drive helps local food banks

Fallen Officers Food Drive helps those in need

Fallen Officers Food Drive helps those in need

Fallen Officers Food Drive helps those in need

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - Today, you can help families in need by being a part of the fifth annual Fallen Officers Food Drive.

People can drop off non-perishable food or cash donations right now at Mogie's Irish Pub.

The event goes on until 5 p.m.

Organizers say the effort is a tribute to Lower Burrell officer Derek Kotecki, New Kensington officer Brian Shaw, and now Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.

Donations benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank as well as the Saint Margaret Mary Food Bank in Lower Burrell.