Fall vodka cocktail recipes from Lo Bar Cocktail Services
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Vodka Day, Talk Pittsburgh is celebrating with some cocktail recipes from the owners of Lo Bar Cocktail Services.
Chai Mule
- 1 oz vodka
- 1 oz chai mix (mandarin chai tea syrup + lemon)
- 1 oz ginger beer
Provincial Spritz
- 1 oz vodka
- 1/2 oz lemon
- 1/2 oz herbs de provence simple syrup
- 1 oz soda water
