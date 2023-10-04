Watch CBS News
Fall vodka cocktail recipes from Lo Bar Cocktail Services

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For National Vodka Day, Talk Pittsburgh is celebrating with some cocktail recipes from the owners of Lo Bar Cocktail Services.

vodka-day-cocktail-recipes.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Chai Mule

  • 1 oz vodka
  • 1 oz chai mix (mandarin chai tea syrup + lemon)
  • 1 oz ginger beer

Provincial Spritz

  • 1 oz vodka
  • 1/2 oz lemon
  • 1/2 oz herbs de provence simple syrup
  • 1 oz soda water

First published on October 4, 2023 / 6:02 PM

