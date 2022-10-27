Fall Foliage Report: Warmer weather pauses leaf color transition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This has been one of the most colorful autumns in years, and there's still plenty to see, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in its latest fall foliage report.

Color in the Pittsburgh area is starting to fade, while Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties are past peak.

There’s still opportunities to view fall color! 🍂🍁 Warm weather suspended leaf color transition in many areas, and oaks have just begun their colorful displays on ridgetops. Southeast will be best color this week. Fifth #PAFallFoliage report➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL. #FallInPA pic.twitter.com/IP7w9tlGnB — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 27, 2022

Recent wind and rain have taken down a few leaves, but the Forbes State Forest reports color is hanging onto most of the trees. You'll see lots of yellow, russet and orange as oaks, hickories, beech and other later species start to turn.

A little north of Pittsburgh, the Mercer County service forester said leaves are still beautiful along Route 80, where you can catch shades of yellow, orange and red in most areas. "Impressive" color is expected through the weekend up there.

The DCNR said the warmer weather has suspended leaf color transition in many areas. If you're really looking for the best color this week though, you'll have to travel to the southeast to find it.