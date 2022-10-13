Fall Foliage Report: Counties around Pittsburgh hit peak color

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for the best fall foliage in the state, you won't have to travel very far.

Counties north and southeast of Pittsburgh have the best fall colors now, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 13-19.

Fall color continues to build! 🍂🍁 With beautiful

weather expected across Pennsylvania this weekend, travelers won’t need to go far to see the gorgeous fall foliage colors adorning #PennsWoods. Learn more in the third #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm9cE8j. #FallInPA pic.twitter.com/HlRgglOgu5 — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 13, 2022

Forbes State Forest District staff are reporting beautiful colors in the Laurel Highlands and close-to-peak colors in the Laurel Ridges.

In Mercer County, the Clear Creek State Forest District service forester reported a "color explosion" last week after some mild frosts. The DCNR recommends a trip to Beartown Rocks or Dennison Point for some beautiful scenery.

In Blair, Indiana and Cambria counties, the Gallitzin State Forest manager said maples are at peak display and oaks are showing color too. The state recommends a drive on Route 56 to the Babcock Picnic Area or a hike on the Boulder Trail.

Most other areas in the Pittsburgh area are changing quickly, although KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours said Thursday's rain took some leaves off the trees. But colors are still starting to pop, and you'll see plenty of crimson, orange and red on the trees.

And in Allegheny County, the best is yet to come, with trees still approaching peak color.