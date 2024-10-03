Fall foliage map shows where the best autumn colors are in Western Pennsylvania this week

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours answers more of your weather questions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — October is here, and if you're looking to squeeze some leaf peeping in this weekend, Southwestern Pennsylvania is the best place to be.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation's second weekly fall foliage report, the leaves haven't changed too much from last week because of a stable day-to-day weather pattern. The recent wet and moderate temperature pattern has also offset the acceleration of color change.

While the Pittsburgh area has seen recently, it's been a very hot and dry summer. KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours says when there's not enough rain, leaves may look dull or brown. To save water, they drop their leaves early, which shortens the colorful season.

Still, if you're looking to peep some leaves, the DCNR says that Southwestern Pennsylvania is where you want to be.

🍁The Week 2 Fall Foliage Report is here!🍁



Colors in Pennsylvania forests are mostly unchanged from last week due to stable day-to-day weather that included mist, light rain, and clouds.



The acceleration of color change due to dryness entering the fall foliage season has been… pic.twitter.com/oUR3R2ioMu — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 3, 2024

Somerset County will have the best hues this week. "Laurel Ridge has good fall color with red maple, sugar maple, yellow poplar, and black birch showing bright shades of yellow, orange, and red," the fall foliage report says.

Sunshine and chilly evenings should help the Clear Creek Forest District, which includes Armstrong, Beaver and Butler counties, start approaching peak color next week.

While oaks are still mostly green, bright maples and hickories are showing pops of color in Greene and Washington counties, according to the DCNR.

Where should you go for the best fall foliage this week?

The DCNR recommends visiting Moraine State Park, where red maple trees are "quite showy" this week, making it a perfect time to take a boat out on Lake Arthur.

Further south the fall foliage report says a drive on Laurel Summit Road in Forbes State Forest will take you to trailheads for Beam Rocks, a popular overlook, and Spruce Flats Bog.

Linn Run State Park in eastern Westmoreland County also has maples and yellow poplars at their best.